Charlotte County, FL

One dead after crash on I-75 in Charlotte County

By Madelyn Werder
 3 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 Northbound between mile markers 143 and 155.

FHP says it is a single-vehicle crash where there is one fatality and they are determining if there is a second fatality or injury.

