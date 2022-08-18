ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

THV11

UA Little Rock works to defend against cyber attacks

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Threats of cyber attacks have increased across the nation, including here in Arkansas. It's not just big companies that need to worry though— small businesses and other organizations also need to a plan to stay protected. Even our schools are making sure their computers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

New report looks at children's behavior and mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant

ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Houston Davis
THV11

How Conway is keeping schools safe for students and staff

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School District, like many others, are prioritizing safety first ahead of this school year. Superintendent of Conway Public Schools, Jeff Collum said that it's a three-pronged approach for the district. The approach consists of education, action, and partnerships. "Everything from visitors on campus to...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Become a 'Blood Donor Hero' at Sherwood blood drive

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and the City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood. Donors will receive...
SHERWOOD, AR
arkadelphian.com

BITS & PIECES: Skinned

KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

THV11

Community Policy