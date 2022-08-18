Read full article on original website
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
UA Little Rock works to defend against cyber attacks
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Threats of cyber attacks have increased across the nation, including here in Arkansas. It's not just big companies that need to worry though— small businesses and other organizations also need to a plan to stay protected. Even our schools are making sure their computers...
New report looks at children's behavior and mental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant
ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Little Rock residents react to crime statistics for 2022
The Little Rock crime report shows violent crime is down from last year, but homicide rates are soaring.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
How Conway is keeping schools safe for students and staff
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School District, like many others, are prioritizing safety first ahead of this school year. Superintendent of Conway Public Schools, Jeff Collum said that it's a three-pronged approach for the district. The approach consists of education, action, and partnerships. "Everything from visitors on campus to...
Little Rock Police Department introduces new headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were to take a drive down to Markham Street in Downtown Little Rock, you'd likely notice a new addition – the new Little Rock Police Headquarters. The Little Rock Police Department is almost completely moved into its brand new building, and it...
Recent crime trends in Little Rock comparable to the 1990's
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in Little Rock have been no stranger to the recent crimes that have happened across the city. One local man has made it his life to study crime and help find solutions. Statistics are Edmond Davis' world. "I was the former director of the...
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Little Rock mayoral candidates talk plans for city at forum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's mayoral candidates met for the first time on Thursday to talk about why they want the job and the visions they have for the city. The candidates met at the Little Rock Realtors Association's August meeting held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Candidates,...
Become a 'Blood Donor Hero' at Sherwood blood drive
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and the City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood. Donors will receive...
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
Little Rock NAACP members speak out after number of deadly shootings
Members of the Little Rock Branch of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have spoken out after the city saw more than a dozen shootings last weekend.
Survivor of Little Rock weekend double shooting shares his story
Alexis Oliver is just one of many people who were shot or shot at more than 24 hours around the Little Rock Metro Area Saturday and Sunday.
