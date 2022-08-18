ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How much does it cost to have a child in Tennessee?

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpZQj_0hLPJu7f00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Having a baby in Tennessee isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than in other parts of the country.

According to a new report from the online insurance group QuoteWizard , the Volunteer state is the 33rd most expensive state to have a child.

In Tennessee, it costs $11,686 for labor and delivery, $8,100 for childcare, and $5,432 for health Insurance.

Kirby High alumni helping raise money for sports

The report said the cost of having a child could go far beyond labor and delivery. The analysts found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.

Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York are the most expensive states to have a baby, while Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are the least expensive states to have a child. Alaska has the highest childbirth costs, West Virginia has the most expensive health insurance, and Massachusetts has the highest cost of child care.

The researchers said it costs $21,208 to have a baby in Mississippi and Arkansas about $20,637.

Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son

Below are the national average costs for childbirth, child care, and health insurance:

  • Childbirth: $11,687
  • Child care: $10,075
  • Health insurance: $5,227

For a look at the breakdown state by state, click right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Essay about voting could earn a Tennessee student $500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.” The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
chattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee's Unclaimed Property On The Road To Reunite Tennesseans With Missing Money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property...
Grundy County Herald

FSC offers Tennessee Naturalist Program scholarship to teachers

The Friends of South Cumberland State Park curate the South Cumberland classes for the Tennessee Naturalist Program. TNP is a state-wide certification program for anyone wanting to learn more about Tennessee's great nature. “Each year, the Friends of South Cumberland offer a scholarship for one local teacher, occasionally two, to...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Quotewizard#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy