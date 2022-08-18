How much does it cost to have a child in Tennessee?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Having a baby in Tennessee isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than in other parts of the country.
According to a new report from the online insurance group QuoteWizard , the Volunteer state is the 33rd most expensive state to have a child.
In Tennessee, it costs $11,686 for labor and delivery, $8,100 for childcare, and $5,432 for health Insurance.
The report said the cost of having a child could go far beyond labor and delivery. The analysts found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.
Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York are the most expensive states to have a baby, while Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are the least expensive states to have a child. Alaska has the highest childbirth costs, West Virginia has the most expensive health insurance, and Massachusetts has the highest cost of child care.
The researchers said it costs $21,208 to have a baby in Mississippi and Arkansas about $20,637.
Below are the national average costs for childbirth, child care, and health insurance:
- Childbirth: $11,687
- Child care: $10,075
- Health insurance: $5,227
