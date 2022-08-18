Read full article on original website
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
Lompoc Record
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
Lompoc Record
Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh
Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
Santa Barbara Independent
Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park
The City of Arroyo Grande continues its Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park Sunday, Aug 21. The post Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace
Goleta just got a little bit sweeter as See's Candy moved into the Camino Real Marketplace and celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The post See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Lompoc Record
Los Alamos Old Days grand marshal Mike Farris ready for celebration
Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade. He is delighted, he said, that the Los...
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Lompoc Record
Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day
Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help clean up and beautify the community as part of the next Serve Santa Maria Day on Saturday. The post Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
KTLA.com
Wings Over Camarillo airshow highlights women in aviation
The 41st annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow kicked off at Camarillo Airport Saturday. The weekend-long event honors women in aviation and includes aerial feats in military aircraft. Aerial displays include the German-designed Red Bull helicopter that can fly upside down and was originally built to hunt tanks. The yearly airshow...
syvnews.com
Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group
An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
FFF Week 0 Highlights
Week 0 FFF Highlights Segment 1 The post FFF Week 0 Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spraying sprinklers and dripping hoses: SLO City Council hired a ‘water cop’ in 1980s
Ray Cardwall was paid $6 an hour to roam the city in a white-and-orange pickup truck looking for lawbreakers.
