Solvang, CA

sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Wings Over Camarillo airshow highlights women in aviation

The 41st annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow kicked off at Camarillo Airport Saturday. The weekend-long event honors women in aviation and includes aerial feats in military aircraft. Aerial displays include the German-designed Red Bull helicopter that can fly upside down and was originally built to hunt tanks. The yearly airshow...
CAMARILLO, CA
syvnews.com

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA

