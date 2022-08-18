On Aug. 18, the NFL and the Cleveland Browns agreed to suspend quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fine him $5 million after 24 women accused him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions (he signed a $230 million contract with the Browns this offsesason). All of his accusers agreed to financial settlements with Watson. Except one.My name is Lauren Baxley. I am a former massage therapist, having quit the only career I have known in May of this year.I was forced into quitting for the sake of my health and life; I have not felt...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO