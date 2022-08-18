Read full article on original website
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
PHOTOS: 4-Star WR/DB Brauntae Johnson, a Top Notre Dame Target
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024, saw his junior season get underway Friday night. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, standout turned heads on both sides of the ball and was the best player on Spuller Stadium.
WNDU
Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
Look: Mike Tirico Has Special Message For Notre Dame Fans
Mike Tirico may no longer be on the call for Saturday's in South Bend, but the NBC Football voice let Notre Dame fans know how much it meant to him to be in the booth for so many of the Irish's games in recent years. "With CFB starting next Sat,...
College Football World Reacts To Mike Tirico's Message
For the first time in over five years, Notre Dame football will have a new voice on Saturdays as Mike Tirico moves on to other projects. But Tirico wasn't about to leave without saying goodbye. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tirico gave his fond farewells to Notre Dame after six...
Notre Dame WR Has Heartbreaking Message For Fans After Season-Ending Injury
Last weekend, Notre Dame unfortunately announced that wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. It was a crushing blow for a player who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last November. Davis, a sixth-year senior with 862 career receiving yards and eight touchdowns,...
WNDU
‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
WNDU
All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball. In...
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
WNDU
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino in South Bend is unveiling hundreds of new ways to play after cutting the ribbon on their expanded gaming floor. It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet on sports. With Class...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
wkzo.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
nwi.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
hometownnewsnow.com
Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band Tonight in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will help bring a tropical feeling to downtown La Porte this evening. The band from Chicago will play at State and Monroe streets. The theme of the monthly Friday Night Live event is “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the title of one of Buffet’s hit songs. Buffet is best known, perhaps, for his song “Margaritaville.”
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino opens new game room
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
