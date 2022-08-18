ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
CBS 46

18-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have asked for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon. Clayton County police officers responded to the 6000 block of Deans Way in Morrow after reports of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, that Destinee Smith “left the residence around 12 p.m.
11Alive

Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir

ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CBS 46

18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
CBS 46

Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
CBS 46

Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

