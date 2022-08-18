Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
CBS 46
18-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have asked for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon. Clayton County police officers responded to the 6000 block of Deans Way in Morrow after reports of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, that Destinee Smith “left the residence around 12 p.m.
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir
ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Four injured, man faces charges after ‘accidentally discharging’ gun at Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that a man faces multiple charges for injuring himself and three others after he “accidentally discharged a firearm” inside the Wal-Mart located on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy. Police responded to the Walmart located at 11465 Tara Blvd....
Lending a helping hand: Kindhearted Duluth cop helps mother in need
DULUTH, Ga. — We all can use a helping hand. A Duluth police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a mother in need. The act of kindness was all caught on a lobby camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Clayton County dogs facing euthanasia if not adopted this week
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after 20 dogs were saved from being euthanized at the Clayton County Animal Shelter, another group of 20 are in trouble. Channel 2 Action News followed the week-long journeys of 20 dogs last week as they faced being euthanized if they weren’t rescued or adopted.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Argument leads to a fatal shooting outside Duluth sports bar, victim identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who Gwinnett County Police say was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth has been identified. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 News an argument turned violent and Duluth man Kevin Blackwell was shot and killed in the parking lot.
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old shot by police in Atlanta | What we know
Police said this started as a drug deal that officers witnesses. Police said the 18-year-old tried to climb a fence with a gun in his hand.
CBS 46
18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
CBS 46
Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
CBS 46
Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Comments / 2