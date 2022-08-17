ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside man arrested, accused in June shooting death of 22-year-old woman

By Teri Figueroa
 3 days ago

A suspect wanted in the June shooting death of a 22-year-old woman has been found in Mexico and brought back to the United States, Oceanside police said Wednesday.

Within two days of the midday shooting — just before noon on June 4 — police identified Oceanside resident Vicente Huerta the suspected gunman. The victim was Chelsea Pacheco, 22, also from Oceanside.

Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said Wednesday that investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Huerta, but he was not found at his last known address. Police suspected he'd fled to Mexico.

On Aug. 10, Huerta was found in Mexico. He was returned across the border the following day and booked into Vista jail.

Jail records indicate Huerta has already been arraigned on murder and other charges. He remained jailed without bail Wednesday, and is due back in court next week.

According to police, Pacheco was in an SUV with friends when they got into an argument with a stranger at the the intersection of Bush and Archer streets, a few blocks northeast of Mission Boulevard and Interstate 5.

As the SUV drove off, the man they'd been arguing with opened fire. A bullet pierced the back of the SUV and struck Pacheco.

Pacheco's friends did not know she had been shot. Thinking she was having a panic attack and having trouble breathing, they called 911, police said.

Officers arrived to find that she had been shot and had stopped breathing. They provided aid until paramedics arrived and took Pacheco to a hospital, where she died.

