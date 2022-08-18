Massapequa philharmonic honors Massapequa Coast ahead of Little League World Series

There was a unique tribute held Wednesday night for the Massapequa team that is competing in the Little League World Series.

The Massapequa Philharmonic honored the Massapequa Coast as they get ready to play the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Massapequa Coast is just one of 20 Little League teams competing - 10 are from the United States and 10 are international teams. Some current and former players from the Coast also play football for the Massapequa Mustangs, which held a clinic Wednesday night.

Massapequa's first game in the series is Friday night, which can be watched on ESPN. There is also a watch party at Burns Park starting at 7 p.m.