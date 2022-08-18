ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Yonkers residents feel the heat of climate change

Hudson Valley officials and residents came together in Yonkers to brainstorm solutions to climate change Wednesday night.

Climate change is a national conversation, but in certain pockets of Westchester's largest city, they are feeling the heat.

Pockets of the Yonkers community suffer from extreme heat due to the urban heat island effect.

Extreme heat kills more people each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service.

The urban heat island effect is caused by the asphalt and other items that are concentrated in cities that trap heat in the ground and don't release into environment - so trees and water can't absorb it.

These heat islands are all over Yonkers, and disproportionately affect Black, Latinx and low-income communities.

Now, the city of Yonkers has its first climate action plan. Part of that plan includes purchasing 23 trees and strategically placing them.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also recently unveiled a plan to convert a bus depot into a park.

Some other suggestions included capping air conditioning bills for tenants living in the heat islands and creating more green spaces around the city.

No decision has been made on any of these ideas yet.

