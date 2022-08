Bronx residents got to enjoy salsa music and festivities on Wednesday night as part of the 52 Playground Concert Series.

The celebration took place at the park that the series is named after at Playground 52 in Longwood.

The series is being put on by Councilman Rafael Salamanca's office.

This concert series will take place every Wednesday until Sept. 7 at Playground 52, and all people can attend for free.