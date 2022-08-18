Police investigate home invasion, theft of watches in Beverly Grove

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A male suspect broke into a Beverly Grove-area home today and allegedly assaulted the homeowner before making off with what was reported to be a haul of high-end watches.

The break-in was reported just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 6600 block of West Sixth Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

Police learned a male suspect broke into the home and stole items from inside before fleeing the scene. No suspect description was available.

According to reports from the scene, a woman at the home reported being tied up and pistol-whipped during the ordeal. ABC7 and NBC4 reported from the scene that the suspect made off with a large number of high-end watches, possibly Rolexes. The LAPD could not immediately confirm what was stolen.

An investigation into the theft was ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .

