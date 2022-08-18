Another stormy day for some Las Vegas neighborhoods. Here’s Tedd’s ACCURATE Forecast for Wednesday, August 17th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/21/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
fox40jackson.com
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental
This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
8newsnow.com
Isolated storms bring more than half-an-inch of rain in 30 minutes. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 18th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another gully washer in old Henderson today as storms brought rain along lightning, wind and hail. Most of the valley remained dry with just some light showers in the NW, but heat induced storms were all over the region again today as the monsoon moisture remain in place for now. Changes come by late weekend into early next week as drier air works in from the west. It’ll be less humid with little to no storms for a brief period before chances pick up again by midweek.
Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium
A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
8newsnow.com
Crash between motorcyclist, NHP vehicle on US 95 causes heavy traffic
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A crash occurred between a motorcyclist and a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle, closing down a portion of the US-95, according to police. Southbound US-95 has been closed at Jones, Valley View, and Decatur. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The extent...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Clean-up crews finish early at Seven Magic Mountains
Crews performing maintenance at Seven Magic Mountains, the public artwork near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, finished their work earlier than expected.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover
Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
