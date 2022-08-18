Read full article on original website
Luis Alberto Lopez picked up a stay-busy win ahead of a potential title shot later this fall. The mandatory challenger to the IBF featherweight title, Mexicali’s Lopez scored two knockdowns en route to a knockout win at 1:24 of round two Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant
A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
Friday night lights | The return of high school football across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — High school football is back! Many school around San Diego County kicked off their start of the season Friday night. St. Augustine High School faced off against El Camino High School at Mesa College Stadium under the Friday night lights with a multitude of fans in attendance.
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino
08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
An inside look at San Diego State University's sparkling new Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO — Nearly two years and $310 million dollars later, San Diego State University held it’s ribbon cutting for the new Spapdragon Stadium. The state of the art facility will host SDSU Aztecs, the San Diego Wave FC, concerts and a long list of other gatherings, according to university officials as they readied the Snapdragon Stadium for action.
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!
The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Police: Speeding Harley rider killed running red light
A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle through a red light downtown was hit by a Prius driver and killed early Friday morning, police said.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?
SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
