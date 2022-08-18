ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Boxing Scene

Emanuel Navarrete-Eduardo Baez: LIVE Results From San Diego

Luis Alberto Lopez picked up a stay-busy win ahead of a potential title shot later this fall. The mandatory challenger to the IBF featherweight title, Mexicali’s Lopez scored two knockdowns en route to a knockout win at 1:24 of round two Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant

A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
IRVINE, CA
kusi.com

San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
SAN DIEGO, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
City
Corona, CA
Corona, CA
Sports
City
National City, CA
Local
California Sports
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
iebusinessdaily.com

Raising Cane's opens in Moreno Valley

Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26

“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
FONTANA, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino

08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
danapointtimes.com

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!

The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS 8

How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?

SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
LA MESA, CA

