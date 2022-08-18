Guardians rally for six late runs after dropped third strike opens door to 8-4 win against Detroit

Read full article on original website
No. 7 Glenville doesn’t stop running in shutout of No. 21 STVM: Inside the numbers, highlights
AKRON, Ohio — Twice already this season, after Glenville’s two scrimmages, coach Ted Ginn Sr. made his players run after everyone else left the field. Ginn continued that tradition Thursday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s John Cistone Field, telling them to march to the southern end zone and line up at the goal line.
Andrew Bruce delivers critical blows, No. 4 Chardon outslugs No. 8 Olmsted Falls, 14-7
CHARDON, Ohio — Andrew Bruce felt his leg tighten up the first time he burst around Olmsted Falls’ defense and reached the end zone. He felt it again the second time he broke loose on a jet sweep.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game
EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
