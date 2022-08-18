Guardians rally for six late runs after dropped third strike opens door to 8-4 win against Detroit

EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.

