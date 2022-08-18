ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Mason McDonald’s workers awarded after sexual harassment suit

By Wells Foster, Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRUdi_0hLPGoXG00

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)- Some Mcdonald’s workers in Mason have settled a sexual harassment claim for millions of dollars. While the franchise is paying up, they want the whole company to be put on notice.

More than 50 former workers from a Mason McDonald’s came forward in a class action lawsuit back in December of last year.

The suit was originally filed by one woman in 2019 after she claimed she was being sexually harassed by a store manager.

She spoke with 6 News, and we want to warn you some of the language used in this story may be hard to hear.

Jenna Reis worked at the McDonald’s on Cedar Street in Mason for three years. An experience she describes as “terrible.”

“[We were] always made to feel uncomfortable. Never know when it’s gonna be a good day or a bad day, when you’re gonna get touched. When somebodies gonna say something disrespectful to you. It’s horrible,” Reis said.

Reis says she was constantly groped and called inappropriate names. She also says it’s too hard for her to go in detail, so instead, she allows her attorney to speak for her.

“The perpetrator would say things to them like “I’m not going to bother you until you turn 18, but I wanna know when you turn 18,” her lawyer told 6 News.

Another woman says the manager told her she couldn’t leave until she performed a sex act on him. Under the settlement, dozens of women will get an average of $10,000.

But, it’s not just happening here. Back in 2018, thousands of McDonald’s workers across the nation protested the company’s culture of harassment when they walked off the job.

Ten women then filed charges of discrimination. Reis and her lawyer say that’s where change needs to happen.

“What we think will make a real difference is if McDonald’s makes changes from the top,” Reis’ lawyer said.

Reis’s work isn’t done, she volunteers with groups like”Fight for 15″ and “Times Up” to help victims like her come forward.

In April of last year, McDonald’s announced it would start requiring franchisees to meet the “Global brand Standards” that would ensure they take claims more seriously.

As for the store in Mason, it has been sold to new owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Mason, MI
Crime & Safety
WLNS

Community searches for suspect who shot at elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school. Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows. Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual. “To be honest, I wasn’t really […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mcdonald
WLNS

Jackson non-profit helps students rise above, find new hope

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The word conquer is painted on the walls inside this building. It’s a daily message of hope and home to the non-profit ‘Rise Above’ — led by Neil Fernandes.  “It truly is a remarkable thing and something that I think our community didn’t think was possible,” said Founder and Executive Director, for Rise […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#News Nation#Violent Crime
WLNS

Beloved Grand Ledge sanctuary horse dies at 40

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Beloved Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary horse JMan died on Wednesday. The horse was age 40, far exceeding the average lifespan of a healthy horse. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average horse lives to be roughly 25. Mitten Misfits, an animal reserve in Grand Ledge, remembered JMan with […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Eaton Co. to renegotiate sheriff’s deputies contracts

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Commissioners have voted to re-open contract negotiations with sheriff’s deputies in an effort to keep them leaving the department. This resolution comes more than a week after the public safety committee proposed giving sheriff’s deputies $10,000 retention bonuses for the next two years, but that proposal did not […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

State pushes for block on abortion ban

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys gave their final statements Thursday as county prosecutors’ enforcement of the state abortion ban faces legal challenges. The last two days have been filled with testimony from physicians and experts as state attorneys press an Oakland County judge to approve a preliminary injunction. While lawyers opposing the motion said […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Groups gave out free school supplies to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School is almost back in session, causing kids and parents to try and get all of their school supplies together. That’s why some groups in the Lansing area held events with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday. “If we can just help some of the families that are struggling […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy