Jay Shetty: 5 Things To Know About The Man Officiating J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are on the verge of a second wedding celebration at Ben’s magnificent estate in Riceboro, Georgia! But who is overseeing their undoubtedly lavish ceremony, which will occur during the three days of festivities? According to Page Six, Jennifer’s longtime close friend Jay Shetty will be doing the honors by officiating their second wedding — following their legal Las Vegas ceremony on July 16 at the famous Little White Chapel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the podcaster and J. Lo pal who will be re-introducing Mr. and Mrs. Affleck to the world!

He’s very familiar with celebrities

Jay Shetty (David Buchan/Shutterstock)

It’s no accident that Jay is so close to Jennifer. He regularly interviews major names on his popular podcast On Purpose. And when we say “popular,” that’s actually quite an understatement. According to his Wikipedia page, Jay reached 64 million downloads during the podcast’s first year, and in 2020, Forbes anointed it the number one health podcast in the world.

Naturally, Jen herself has appeared on his show, and so have many other celebs. Goop health maven Gwyneth Paltrow, the late Kobe Bryant, and disgraced Oscar winner Will Smith have also appeared on the show.

Jay is super quotable

The popular internet guru is widely quoted via social media — but controversy has shadowed this part of his career. “Cancers of the Mind: Comparing, Complaining, Criticizing,” and “The more we define ourselves in relation to the people around us, the more lost we are” are some of his most memorable. But in 2020, he was accused of plagiarizing quotes. Since then, he’s walked back some social media posts and according to his Wikipedia, he deleted over a hundred allegedly plagiarized posts from his Instagram account.

He’s officiated weddings for Jennifer before

But it’s not what you think. The Selena actress reportedly asked Jay to marry four couples onstage during a promotional event for her February 2022 film Marry Me, per Page Six. “When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate 4 weddings and speak on the power of love during her Marry Me Special Performance you say yes,” he wrote via social media at the time.

“What an incredible experience it was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I’m so grateful I got to be a part of it.”

He’s officiated other celebrity weddings

Bennifer 2.0 won’t be the first celebrity wedding that Jay has officiated, either. He reportedly officiated Lily Collins‘ enchanted September 2021 wedding to Charlie McDowell. So, the gig is already right up his alley.

He’s an accomplished author

Jay is also widely known for his 2020 New York Times bestseller Think Like a Monk. The Simon & Schuster book also landed on the bestseller lists of Amazon and the Wall Street Journal.