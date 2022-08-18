Read full article on original website
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Kibbeh Pita Tacos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re always looking for a new, fun food fusion and Shai Fargian to showed us how to make his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen. Then Kibbeh Pita Tacos include Ground lamb, pine nuts, tahini, onions & hot sauce with a side. You can also enjoy it with some hummus and pita or as a rice bowl!
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
Grandfather Mountain's Mile High Swinging Bridge turns 70
LINVILLE, N.C. — An iconic North Carolina destination is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Grandfather Mountain said the Mile High Swinging Bridge is turning 70 years old. The bridge opened back in 1952 despite a hurricane that made it difficult to build. For the latest breaking news,...
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music....
'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
Brooks' Sandwich House to be closed Friday for 'SNL' filming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to filming for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" at the restaurant. Brooks' Sandwich House announced the closure on its Facebook page, saying SNL will be filming a skit at the restaurant. Several streets in the area will also be closed for the filming.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding. That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.
Some Steele Creek neighbors upset over new Charlotte street maps classifying city-owned roads
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new Charlotte Streets Map that classifies city-owned roads into different categories has been OK'd by Charlotte City Council, but residents in a Steele Creek neighborhood are unhappy with the outcome. The neighbors live on the two-lane residential street Woody Point Road. The street is fairly...
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs. A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision. WCNC Charlotte is...
Concord business owner gets $82K in 'miracle' Medicaid payments just in time
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord small business owner is calling it a miracle after receiving more than $80,000 in previously unpaid Medicaid claims. The long-awaited money arrived in Corey Peña's account just weeks after a WCNC Charlotte investigation prompted NC Medicaid's deputy secretary to apologize for ongoing failures.
Paid parking is changing in Charlotte. Here's what you need to know
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte grows and changes, where and how drivers can park around the city is changing, too. With more cars hitting the roads in South End and Uptown, finding street parking isn't always easy. "Coming over here to South End, especially in the brewery district, it...
Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
Rowan middle school says microbial growth is in HVAC system, classes going remote
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School officials say microbial growth issues in the school's HVAC system are causing classes to be held remotely for the rest of the week. On Monday, Rowan-Salisbury School System administrators sent out a letter to parents about the issue and said they...
1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Charlotte leaders vote unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's meeting, Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to allow the establishment of social districts. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. This is the first step to create outdoor drinking areas in the Queen...
