Charlotte, NC

WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kibbeh Pita Tacos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re always looking for a new, fun food fusion and Shai Fargian to showed us how to make his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen. Then Kibbeh Pita Tacos include Ground lamb, pine nuts, tahini, onions & hot sauce with a side. You can also enjoy it with some hummus and pita or as a rice bowl!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Grandfather Mountain's Mile High Swinging Bridge turns 70

LINVILLE, N.C. — An iconic North Carolina destination is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Grandfather Mountain said the Mile High Swinging Bridge is turning 70 years old. The bridge opened back in 1952 despite a hurricane that made it difficult to build. For the latest breaking news,...
LINVILLE, NC
WCNC

'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Brooks' Sandwich House to be closed Friday for 'SNL' filming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to filming for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" at the restaurant. Brooks' Sandwich House announced the closure on its Facebook page, saying SNL will be filming a skit at the restaurant. Several streets in the area will also be closed for the filming.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding. That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall

GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
GASTONIA, NC
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Fenn Bakery#Wentworth Fenn Bakey#Clt
WCNC

Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

