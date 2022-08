Rougned Odor will never outlive the Jose Bautista punch. Six years and two teams later, the huge brawl and iconic punch remain one of Odor’s most memorable moments on the baseball field. On Sunday, with the Boston Red Sox visiting the Baltimore Orioles, Odor was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and took his place on the base paths.

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO