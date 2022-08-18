ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Comments / 1

Kramerplayer1
6d ago

there should not be a no fault law period. make the reckless drivers insurance pay. once it gets so high they can't afford to drive then they can deal with the justice system and get even more repercussions. eventually people need to learn just because your in your vehicle doesn't mean you own the road and everyone must stay out of your way

Reply
2
Related
michiganradio.org

There's a debate over debates brewing in Michigan's race for governor

The campaigns for Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are debating over how many debates they should have — and when they should have them — before November’s election. Dixon’s campaign says she has agreed to two television debates and is open to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon County, MI
Health
Muskegon County, MI
Government
michiganradio.org

Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges

Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Home Care#Repeal#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Michigan Legislature#Muskegon#Mcca
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

In 2020, a group of defendants was arrested for an alleged plot that ignited national attention in far-right, antigovernmental activism. The group was accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Today, the jury made a decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were described by federal prosecutors...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Minnesota

Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race

MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 MNC

GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate

The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy