Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Manchester United vs. Liverpool
If Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has been mildly disappointing, with poor finishing leading to a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace despite the Reds leading the league in the early going in chance creation, the start of the campaign has been downright disastrous for historic rivals Manchester United. So far under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have played two games and recorded two losses—and by a combined score of 6-1 against to Brighton and Brentford, two opponents the club’s fans will believe they should be beating more often than not.
SB Nation
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys
Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
Marcus Rashford has drifted from young striking sensation to huffing workhorse
“You’re running too much,” Louis van Gaal told Marcus Rashford. It was half-time in Manchester United’s Europa League game against Midtjylland, and one of the world’s most celebrated coaches was trying to impart a few words of wisdom to the 18-year-old striker making his first-team debut.
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
SB Nation
Aubameyang a ‘stop-gap solution’ for Chelsea until next summer — report
Chelsea’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues, and while reports of a €27m bid may have been premature, we certainly seem to be well on course to complete this mission before the end of the transfer window — and hopefully at a more reasonable fee in the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
SB Nation
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head
Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling
Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
SB Nation
Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League
Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United. Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?
Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United
Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough
As one of the favourites to secure promotion from the Championship this season, Middlesbrough have had a relatively disappointing start to their campaign and continue to look for their first win. Boro have drawn three of their four league matches so far with the games against West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Stoke City ending all square. They have also seen defeat against QPR in the league and fell to a 0-1 loss to recently relegated Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana and his ‘mindset’ to be left out of Leicester City squad this weekend — reports
Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner. As a result of our relentless approach, it seems...
SB Nation
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
SB Nation
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Elmas, Sarr, Diaz & Dieng transfer rumours, Begovic Man Utd link
“I’ve always wanted to play in England. That’s not a secret. I’m here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I’m ready to go,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Comments / 0