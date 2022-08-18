ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FOX Sports

Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

If Liverpool's start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has been mildly disappointing, with poor finishing leading to a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace despite the Reds leading the league in the early going in chance creation, the start of the campaign has been downright disastrous for historic rivals Manchester United. So far under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have played two games and recorded two losses—and by a combined score of 6-1 against to Brighton and Brentford, two opponents the club's fans will believe they should be beating more often than not.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys

Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren't that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head

Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James's Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn't always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta's new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jamie Vardy's Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There's no easy answer to that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday's Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough

As one of the favourites to secure promotion from the Championship this season, Middlesbrough have had a relatively disappointing start to their campaign and continue to look for their first win. Boro have drawn three of their four league matches so far with the games against West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Stoke City ending all square. They have also seen defeat against QPR in the league and fell to a 0-1 loss to recently relegated Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool's Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Friday's Toffee Bites: Elmas, Sarr, Diaz & Dieng transfer rumours, Begovic Man Utd link

"I've always wanted to play in England. That's not a secret. I'm here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It's an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I'm ready to go," says Amadou Onana. [EFC]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

