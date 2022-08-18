Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camelback Mountain to near Falcon Field Airport, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Mesa Riverview Mall, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park, North Mountain Park, Goldfield and Usery Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Route 51 between mile markers 4 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 174 and 198. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 11 and 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Horseshoe Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 500 PM MST At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Horseshoe Reservoir, or 9 miles northwest of Sycamore Creek, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Camp Creek and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 217 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Creek, or 16 miles east of New River, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 225 and 227. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - The heavy rain is falling over Indian route 1. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
