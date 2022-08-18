Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO