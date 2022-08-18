ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBIR

10Explores: Spruce Flat Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — There are dozens of waterfalls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While Grotto Falls, Laurel Falls, Abrams Falls and Rainbow Falls are some of the park's most famous destinations, there are plenty of lesser-known trails to explore. One of these...
WBIR

RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
WBIR

New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
WBIR

10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

