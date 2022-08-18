Read full article on original website
Helping Mamas gets a new van to help more mamas in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Helping Mamas Knoxville has a new ride that will help it reach more people in East Tennessee. The organization is a donation-based supply bank that gives clothing, diapers, car seats, and other family essentials to moms in need. A few days ago, the organization announced it...
Vets do chicken checkups at the TN State Fair to ensure birds bring home a blue ribbon instead of bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fair kicked off Thursday in Wilson County, and on Friday feathered fowl will compete to see who will be named Tennessee's top birds. The only thing their owners want them to take home is the blue ribbon, but there's a chance the birds could take home something else this year: highly pathogenic avian flu.
10Explores: Spruce Flat Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — There are dozens of waterfalls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While Grotto Falls, Laurel Falls, Abrams Falls and Rainbow Falls are some of the park's most famous destinations, there are plenty of lesser-known trails to explore. One of these...
Tennessee's AG reaches multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker
TENNESSEE, USA — According to a press release, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office said the deal will provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments,...
RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
Knox Pride event helps people find quality clothes for free amid high inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With inflation being near the highest it has been in 40 years, one local organization is helping bring some relief to East Tennessee people. Four times a year, the doors at Knox Pride's clothing closet are open for everybody in the community. "It is a very...
School safety so far ranks as top concern on 10News' back-to-school survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — In late July, 10News launched a survey and invited parents to share their perspectives, concerns and successes as students return to the classroom. The survey also invited parents to share questions they may have about the upcoming school year so 10News could better report on ongoing issues related to the classroom.
10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
TBI: New study shows 1,442 simple assaults targeting law enforcement in Tennessee during 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about the volume and nature of crimes targeting law enforcement officers in the state. The report found that simple assault was the most common kind of violent crime reported against law enforcement in 2021, with...
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
