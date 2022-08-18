ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owner of a Knoxville gas station is ending a deal with Greyhound that allowed the bus company to use his business as a bus stop. The Marathon on Cherry Street stop was criticized after Greyhound customers became concerned for their safety. The gas station’s manager said people are booking long layovers with no place to stay.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fun loving animal looking for a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

