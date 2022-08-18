Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
WATE
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
WATE
Businesses respond to the new developments coming to Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s being called The Hub on campus will bring new high-rise apartments and a parking garage along Cumberland Avenue, also known as the Strip. The new developments will be between 22nd and 19th Streets. “It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to see it finally...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owner of a Knoxville gas station is ending a deal with Greyhound that allowed the bus company to use his business as a bus stop. The Marathon on Cherry Street stop was criticized after Greyhound customers became concerned for their safety. The gas station’s manager said people are booking long layovers with no place to stay.
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
wvlt.tv
Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
Two Silver Alerts still active in East Tennessee
Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Decades worth of practice | Townsend woodcarver creates art from memory
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gene Webb has had woodcarving in his veins since he was a young boy. ”I started carving probably when I was about 10 years old. My dad bought me a knife when I was real small setting around whittling by a campfire, and going on wagon trains and stuff,” said Webb.
Retail shops, restaurants and apartments to be built in Alcoa business park, opening in early 2024
ALCOA, Tenn — A business park in Alcoa may soon see construction trucks and crews working after a Nashville-based developer announced plans to build a "mixed-use residential development project." Ramson Capital said they would spend up to $80 million on the project, according to the Industrial Development Board of...
Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
WATE
Fun loving animal looking for a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
WATE
‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
WATE
Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 3