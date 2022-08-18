Read full article on original website
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
Vehicle fire in Liberty Lake spreads to brush, shuts down westbound traffic on I-90
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out. Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass.
Crews respond to brushfire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. You’re asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. FOX28 Spokane©
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire’s acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters...
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – All 13 Whitman Fire Districts responded to the Wagner Road fire in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire is estimated to be 800 acres and growing. It is burning in cropland and rangeland, and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Whitworth water district customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, were asked to conserve water Saturday morning, after the district reported a catastrophic motor failure. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23. For...
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two...
Spokane County: Silver Alert activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 leaving the area of Happy Trails Lane. Law enforcement says he has Alzheimer’s and needs his medication. He’s driving a 2014 red Ford Escape SUV...
Rollover crash closes I-90 westbound on-ramp from US-195, avoid the area
SPOKANE, Wash. – An injury crash has the on-ramp to I-90 westbound from Highway 195 closed right now.
One person seriously injured; Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was seriously injured in a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Office PIO Mark Gregory did not have a lot of details at this time, but said that it happened near the intersection of Pittsburg and Lyons. He says that the person shot is hospitalized right now and “in surgery” but could not give a condition update.
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Spokane County: 78-year-old Gerald Krug found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gerald Krug has been located in the area of Challis, Idaho. He is safe, and his family has been contacted. Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug....
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility
Spokane Count Sheriff’s Office has provided a release detailing the deputy-involved shooting Sunday, Aug. 21 at a storage facility on Lyons Ave. From Spokane County Sheriff’s Office:. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a...
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. – An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A...
Law enforcement investigating stabbing on Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office attempts to locate missing person
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane’s most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College’s PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. “We did...
