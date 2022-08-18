ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
SPANGLE, WA
Crews respond to brushfire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. You’re asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. FOX28 Spokane©
SPANGLE, WA
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire’s acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Spokane County, WA
Spokane, WA
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – All 13 Whitman Fire Districts responded to the Wagner Road fire in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire is estimated to be 800 acres and growing. It is burning in cropland and rangeland, and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two...
SPOKANE, WA
One person seriously injured; Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in shooting

SPOKANE, Wash- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was seriously injured in a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Office PIO Mark Gregory did not have a lot of details at this time, but said that it happened near the intersection of Pittsburg and Lyons. He says that the person shot is hospitalized right now and “in surgery” but could not give a condition update.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane County: 78-year-old Gerald Krug found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gerald Krug has been located in the area of Challis, Idaho. He is safe, and his family has been contacted. Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug....
CHALLIS, ID
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility

Spokane Count Sheriff’s Office has provided a release detailing the deputy-involved shooting Sunday, Aug. 21 at a storage facility on Lyons Ave. From Spokane County Sheriff’s Office:. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19

SPOKANE, Wash. – An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A...
SPOKANE, WA
Law enforcement investigating stabbing on Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office attempts to locate missing person

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane’s most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College’s PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. “We did...
SPOKANE, WA

