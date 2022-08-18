SPOKANE, Wash- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was seriously injured in a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Office PIO Mark Gregory did not have a lot of details at this time, but said that it happened near the intersection of Pittsburg and Lyons. He says that the person shot is hospitalized right now and “in surgery” but could not give a condition update.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO