Saint Petersburg, FL

Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High

RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Pedestrian Killed In Tampa Crash Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Tampa in a crash that happened around 10:20 pm on Saturday. Tampa Police responded to the area of W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Lois Ave in reference to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. “The

