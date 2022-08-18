Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
fox40jackson.com
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries hiding half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tampabeacon.com
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High
RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
fox13news.com
Fundraiser helps off-set medical bills for 12-year-old Wimuama girl critically injured in Mexico crash
WIMAUMA, Fla. - As a 12-year-old girl fights for her life following a horrific vehicle crash in Mexico, her family is finding ways to support her recovery. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her parents and grandparents in Mexico in June. "The impact was so...
1 person dead after being found with upper body trauma near USF, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Florida man crashes while fleeing deputies, tries hiding in swamp
Florida deputies had to pull a suspect out of a swamp after he tried hiding in a pond while fleeing from them, as seen on body cam video.
28-year-old man's body found in water near St. Pete Beach, deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man's body was found in Boca Ciega Bay in the St. Pete Beach area at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies say they first received a report of Jackson Philip Christman missing around 9:53...
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Palm Harbor motorcycle crash: FHP
Two people died and two more were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Palm Harbor on Saturday.
Pedestrian Killed In Tampa Crash Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Tampa in a crash that happened around 10:20 pm on Saturday. Tampa Police responded to the area of W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Lois Ave in reference to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. “The
75-Year-Old Clearwater Woman Arrested For Critically Injuring Bicyclist In Hit And Run
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The driver of the hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night. Grace Hunter, 75, of Clearwater has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
Men connected to two Tampa bank robberies arrested, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two men who they claim are connected to two bank robberies in the area.
Do you know them? Polk detectives ask for help identifying men possibly involved in fuel theft
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify two men as part of an ongoing fuel theft investigation.
cw34.com
Polk Sheriff: 85 people arrested, $12.8M in drugs recovered in drug trafficking ring
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An almost two year long investigation came to an end after detectives say 85 people were arrested and over $12.8 million worth of drugs were recovered from an international drug trafficking organization in Winter Haven on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office worked alongside...
Comments / 1