Immigration, abortion, Rikers: Where candidates for NY-10 stand on issues

Nadler pulls away in NY-12 days before primary, exclusive PIX11 poll finds
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a poll conducted just days before New York’s primary election, Congressman Jerry Nadler is pulling well ahead in the race for the redrawn 12th Congressional District in Manhattan. The survey by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill 43% of likely Democratic voters support Nadler, including some who voted early. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney […]
Victim slashed multiple times with knife during NYC subway robbery: NYPD
KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was waiting on a subway platform in Queens when a robber came up to him and slashed him with a knife multiple times, police said. The robbery happened inside the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station on the southbound F train platform around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD. […]
Giuliani associate wrote letter asking Trump to give him ‘general pardon’: book
“Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself. He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19,” Ryan reportedly said in her letter to Trump in reference to the presidential honor.
FL House Candidate Sarah Henry Reveals Voters Are ‘Furious’ At Abortion Rights Being Taken Away
While canvassing for her district in Seminole County, Florida, which is outside of Orlando, Sarah Henry had two very similar conversations with voters about the fight for reproductive rights that stuck out to her. “I can think of two older women—people with kids or grandkids—who said to me that they never imagined they would live in a world where their granddaughter had fewer rights than they did growing up,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Henry, 26, was campaigning for political office for the first time. As the Democratic candidate prepares for the Florida State House election, Henry spoke to HL about her campaign and what issues members of District 38 are passionate about, ahead of the State House election on August 23.
Daily Beast
Dem Candidate Pisses Off Party Elders With Abortion Tweet
Less than a week out from her high-stakes primary election, progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is tripling down on her assertion that members of Congress “past child-bearing age” are too old to effectively fight for abortion rights. The comment, on Twitter in July, gained minimal traction...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CNBC
34% of younger workers are thinking of switching jobs due to company's stance on abortion, post Roe
It's been seven weeks since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion — and new research shows that the decision has already had a drastic impact on how women and men are thinking about their careers in the U.S.
Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
Police arrest 3, continue search for others in NYC taxi driver’s death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested three suspects in the death of a taxi driver on Thursday and, as the search for two others continued, the victim’s wife expressed faith that the other suspects would be apprehended. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, in connection with the deadly assault on Kutin Gyimah. Amos was […]
A third Black woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly making 'anti-White' statements and assaulting a woman
Jahnaiya Williams, 19, is part of trio charged in the assault of a 57-year-old woman.
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
‘Then I felt the teeth’: Florida man recalls alligator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke I felt the scales then I felt the teeth, so I knew what i was in."
Suspects in custody in cab driver’s fatal Queens beating: NYPD
UPDATE: Police arrested three suspects in the death of a New York City taxi driver on Thursday, as the search for two other suspects continued. Read more here. QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects were arrested in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas […]
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
