Immigration, abortion, Rikers: Where candidates for NY-10 stand on issues

While canvassing for her district in Seminole County, Florida, which is outside of Orlando, Sarah Henry had two very similar conversations with voters about the fight for reproductive rights that stuck out to her. “I can think of two older women—people with kids or grandkids—who said to me that they never imagined they would live in a world where their granddaughter had fewer rights than they did growing up,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Henry, 26, was campaigning for political office for the first time. As the Democratic candidate prepares for the Florida State House election, Henry spoke to HL about her campaign and what issues members of District 38 are passionate about, ahead of the State House election on August 23.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO