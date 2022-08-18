YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.

YUKON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO