okcfox.com
Warrior Spotlight: New program in Oklahoma works with military veteran entrepreneurs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new program in Oklahoma is striving to show veterans their mindset a new set of tools that can bring them the next level of accomplishment. In just two short years, OK VetWorks Business Management Program Administrator Daron Hoggatt has watched the program grow to accomplish incredible things.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate 64th anniversary Katz Drug Store desegregation movement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — August 19 marks a monumental day in Oklahoma history, the 64th anniversary of a desegregation movement. On Friday, Aug. 19, Oklahomans are remembering and celebrating the 64th anniversary of the Katz Drug Store movement, a sit-in movement that was organized by Clara Luper in 1958 to put an end segregation.
okcfox.com
Mustang schools filed appeal to 'be able to tell the facts' over accreditation downgrade
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Mustang Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent is speaking for the first time since the district appealed the State's decision to lower the district's accreditation following a violation of Critical Race Theory in schools. MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley spoke with Fox 25 for the first time...
okcfox.com
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Weekend
The weekend is here and it's time to have some fun. Let's take a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
okcfox.com
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma police investigating theft of golf cart on E. Lindsay Street
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating after a golf cart was stolen. Police said the incident happened at 100 E. Lindsay Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police also reported...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of its Sumatran tiger cubs. The zoo announced that the cubs, one male and one female, will be named Luna and Bob. Luna's name was chosen by the zoo's carnivore caretaker staff. Bob was named after Bob...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca
An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Fire Department battles grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said sparks from a welder started the blaze, which was quickly put out. No structures were threatened by...
okcfox.com
Inmate dies by suicide at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another inmate death has been reported at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Around 1:51 p.m. on Friday, a detention officer was performing site checks when he discovered inmate Danny Paulin attempting to commit suicide in his cell. The detention officer called for medical assistance and...
okcfox.com
Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
okcfox.com
Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools placed on lockdown following gun threat
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.
okcfox.com
Enid man searching for owner after dog attacked him at dog park
Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — A man says he was attacked by a pit bull at the Enid dog park Thursday morning and now he is searching for the dog's owner to get its vaccine records. Tim Hunhoff says he has twenty-five staples in his leg and an ER bill.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
