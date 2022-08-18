ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
okcfox.com

Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On This Weekend

The weekend is here and it's time to have some fun. Let's take a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca

An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Inmate dies by suicide at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another inmate death has been reported at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Around 1:51 p.m. on Friday, a detention officer was performing site checks when he discovered inmate Danny Paulin attempting to commit suicide in his cell. The detention officer called for medical assistance and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools placed on lockdown following gun threat

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

