Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
'Biblical' Flash Floods Hit Russian Black Sea Resort amid Storms, Tornadoes
One woman died in Sochi when the Russian city was hit by massive flooding on Saturday.
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
7 magnitude earthquake kills at least four and leaves dozens injured in Philippines: Witnesses say 'the ground shook like being on a swing'
A massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake has killed at least four people and left dozens injured in the Philippines on Wednesday. The tremor set off small landslides and damaged buildings, prompting terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital Manila to rush outdoors. The magnitude 7 quake was centred in the...
Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events
One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.
Freethink
Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
International Business Times
Death Valley Flooding: NASA Satellite Images Show Before And After Storm
Flash floods at Death Valley National Park last week left about 1,000 people stranded, washed debris over roads, and buried cars. New images shared by NASA late Tuesday showed the before and after of the calamity. A complete shutdown of all roads into the park was ordered by authorities to...
The Weather Channel
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons
Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.
Comments / 0