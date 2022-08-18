Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
WBBJ
Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean. The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs. There were two locations where people could dump,...
WBBJ
RIFA works to fill the buses and fill students’ bellies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Regional Interfaith Association, RIFA, held their annual Pack the Bus fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. “We do this once a year, we have buses parked at Walmart north, Walmart south, Kroger Lynnwood, Kroger University and Kroger Stonebrook. We will be here until 3:30 this afternoon and the goal is to fill all of the buses up with the Snack Backpack food items,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director, RIFA.
WBBJ
Jackson Animal Shelter seeks homes for felines
JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new furbaby… a Jackson shelter can help. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page, they are currently in need of placements for their feline population. The organization has several cats and kittens available for adoption now. They have both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources. The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
WBBJ
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
WBBJ
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
WBBJ
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
radionwtn.com
New Mural Welcomes Everyone To Henry Co. Fair
Paris, Tenn.–A new mural by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge welcomes everyone to the Henry County Fair this week. The brightly-colored mural showcases images from the fair, including the carnival tent, blue ribbon, veggies, sunflower, tractor, ferris wheel and a pretty cow’s face. The mural is painted on the old concession building on the fairgrounds. Lodge earlier painted the mural in downtown Paris on the side of Uncle Billy’s Restaurant. Fair Association member Deneicia Gregson said, “The Henry County Fair is so glad that we had Chelsea do this mural for us. We think it is awesome and so is she.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
David Cook, LOLO headline local concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two powerful music talents team up to entertain fans at local concert. Jackson native artist, songwriter, actress, composer and activist LOLO was the opening performer for the Thursday night’s concert held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson. The featured performer was David Cook, who...
WBBJ
Henderson police create new line of communication with community
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris reflects on 15 years of service as term ends
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local mayor is reaching the end of his term. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says he has always had an interest and been involved in politics. He grew up in Henderson County where he served two terms on the City Board in Lexington. He then moved to Jackson and started building the Republican Party in 1990.
WBBJ
Volleyball team gets training from fire department
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Union University Volleyball team stepped into the shoes of the Jackson Fire Department on Friday to practice working as a team. “Teach them some team dynamics, go through some workouts that we would put our recruits through, some firefighting drills. We do that to help implement working as a team and different things,” said Jana Compton, a Training Officer for the Jackson Fire Department.
thunderboltradio.com
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
WBBJ
Lane College officials receives award
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service. According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. The award was given by the...
wvlt.tv
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
WBBJ
Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers. A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.
Comments / 0