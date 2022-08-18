About 100 people took refuge each day in Old Town from steamy temperatures this week, Multnomah County officials say. Portland saw a high of 98 degrees Wednesday, Aug. 17. Thursday was cooler—86 degrees—with cloud cover blunting the hottest temperatures. In between, the city experienced one of the warmest nights in its history: 73 degrees. The National Weather Service says that’s two degrees shy of the highest low temperature Portland has recorded, 75 degrees during the heat dome last summer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO