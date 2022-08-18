ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

More Than 100 People Each Day Sought Shelter From Portland Heat This Week

About 100 people took refuge each day in Old Town from steamy temperatures this week, Multnomah County officials say. Portland saw a high of 98 degrees Wednesday, Aug. 17. Thursday was cooler—86 degrees—with cloud cover blunting the hottest temperatures. In between, the city experienced one of the warmest nights in its history: 73 degrees. The National Weather Service says that’s two degrees shy of the highest low temperature Portland has recorded, 75 degrees during the heat dome last summer.
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Despite Computer Theft, Profile Theatre Is Forging Ahead With Its 15th Season

Profile Theatre made unhappy headlines recently when thieves swiped an entire suite of its computers and then attempted to steal tens of thousands of dollars from the company by creating fake employees. It was a tough blow to a company that had been having a creatively stellar year, thanks to its productions of provocative plays like Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria.
Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
