Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jefferson Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead in car accident on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
KATHLEEN, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
FORT VALLEY, GA
The Georgia Sun

3-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”. Witnesses told...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE. 9:30 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are investigating after a child was shot Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the Millerfield Road area. Just before 6:30 p.m., a mother took her 3-year-old, who had been shot, by car to Piedmont Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Tractor trailer driver dies in Monroe County wreck

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Cobb County driver is dead after a crash in Monroe County Friday morning. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a crash on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191 where a tractor trailer was blocking the roadway– deputies shut down 2 lanes. While at the scene, it was reported to deputies that just south of them a second crash had happened, involving 3 tractor trailers near the Weigh station.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

18-year-old dies after being shot on Nisbet Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person shot on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Ashton Fort, who was shot several times.
MACON, GA

