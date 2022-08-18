Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting
Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
Warner Robins Police investigating after woman found dead
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body. Coroner James Williams says there's...
Man dead in car accident on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
Man wanted for shooting toddler at Lakeview Apartments has been arrested
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man who was a suspect in the shooting of a toddler at Lakeview Apartments that left one baby dead and another hurt. The Fort Valley Police Department said they were looking for for Christopher Miller last month, and was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others.
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
3-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
1 Person Killed in Motor-vehicle Accident in Monroe County (Forsyth, GA)
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a Motor-vehicle crash was reported on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191. A tractor-trailer was blocking the path of the road. The driver of [..]
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. fire department helps teen fight for his dream
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin county. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said. He...
18-year-old dies after being shot on Nisbet Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person shot on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Ashton Fort, who was shot several times.
