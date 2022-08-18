ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away. 
North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life

DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities

A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Antipipeline litigation has 'power in numbers'

REGIONAL—The legal front against CO2 pipelines is already fighting with live fire after a successful court filing against top corporate interest Summit Carbon Solutions. The central tension is between Summit and landowners, mostly farmers, who don’t want to sign easements for the Ames company’s 680-mile project set to cross five states including much of Iowa.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License

A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
