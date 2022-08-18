Read full article on original website
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
Friday's storm impact isn't slowing people down from visiting the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm cleared roads within the Iowa State fairgrounds as people huddled into places to find shelter. However, it was only a temporary setback. Once the storm passed through, fair officials say it was back to business as usual. "They just came right back out...
Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away.
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life
DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Iowa family will move in to Habitat for Humanity house after the state fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today is the last day of construction for a Habitat for Humanity house at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It took about 400 volunteers with the Greater Des Moines group to put together the home. It took them less than 10 days to build the three-bedroom...
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Antipipeline litigation has 'power in numbers'
REGIONAL—The legal front against CO2 pipelines is already fighting with live fire after a successful court filing against top corporate interest Summit Carbon Solutions. The central tension is between Summit and landowners, mostly farmers, who don’t want to sign easements for the Ames company’s 680-mile project set to cross five states including much of Iowa.
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES — Iowa voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”
