Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
10th annual Cop on a Rooftop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday. Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.
La Crosse County Board approves further study of childcare needs
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors is taking a deeper dive into the childcare difficulties being experienced in the Coulee Region. Last month, a group of La Crosse County childcare providers presented a proposal to the County Board which aimed to build up their workforce.
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone. “We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.
Despite early leaf color change, DNR predicts normal foliage season
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -The Northland is known for many attractions, but the foliage season is one few forget. The fall season is near and leaves have already begun to change color in some parts of the Northland, but what could that mean for the foliage season?. According to scientists, leaves...
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
