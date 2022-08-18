ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary

Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
fox35orlando.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
fox35orlando.com

Crist defeats Fried to win Florida's Democratic primary for governor

LAKE MARY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. Crist...
fox35orlando.com

Live updates: 2022 Florida Primary Election

It's Primary Election Day in Florida. Watch FOX 35 News in the player above. LIVE CAMS: In player above, we'll be showing candidate speeches as they become available. Matt Gaetz wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District. Laurel Lee wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in...
fox35orlando.com

Nikki Fried delivers concession speech

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary challenge against Charlie Crist in bid for Florida governor. Crist will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
fox35orlando.com

Community rallies to help nursing assistant

The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
fox35orlando.com

FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
