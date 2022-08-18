Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
fox35orlando.com
Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary
Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
15-year-old found safe after statewide Missing Child Alert
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - A Florida 15-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. No additional details have been reported.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis during first campaign event for Florida governor's race
Let the campaigning begin! One day after he won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
fox35orlando.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
fox35orlando.com
Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary
ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Thuy Lowe, Calvin Wimbish: Florida Congressional GOP candidates
FOX 35 is highlighting various candidates running in the Florida primary. Thuy Lowe and Calvin Wimbish are both running as Republican congressional candidates for Florida's District 10.
fox35orlando.com
Cooling housing market: Idaho, Colorado, Utah sellers drop prices in July
A significant number of sellers — particularly in pandemic hot spots — dropped their asking prices in July as more buyers backed out of the market, according to a new report. In Boise, Idaho, nearly 70% of homes for sale fell in price, as owners "struggled to match...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary 2022: Early voting ends in Central Florida with decline in turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up over the weekend in Central Florida, but it's not too late to cast your ballot: Tuesday is Florida Primary Election Day. Officials say they saw fewer early voters this year. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 554,000 Floridians turned out...
fox35orlando.com
Crist defeats Fried to win Florida's Democratic primary for governor
LAKE MARY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. Crist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Live updates: 2022 Florida Primary Election
It's Primary Election Day in Florida. Watch FOX 35 News in the player above. LIVE CAMS: In player above, we'll be showing candidate speeches as they become available. Matt Gaetz wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District. Laurel Lee wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in...
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried delivers concession speech
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary challenge against Charlie Crist in bid for Florida governor. Crist will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged after they say 5-year-old son was dropped off bus at wrong school bus stop
Parents outraged after son dropped off bus at wrong school bus stop. The parents of a 5-year-old St. Cloud student say they were terrified after their child was dropped off at the wrong school bus stop. The boy's father was waiting for him to arrive at his bus stop, but when it showed up without him, both parents feared the worst.
fox35orlando.com
Community rallies to help nursing assistant
The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
fox35orlando.com
FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
Comments / 0