WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 4: the inspirations
(WISH) — Two people are using their talents to show people that on your way to that right sound, persistence and consistency might be the most important ingredients. While one artist uses her powerful voice to lift people up, the other is using his lyrics to lift up his city for the world to see.
WISH-TV
2 Indiana teens team up to revamp book series they created as kids
Imagine being in second grade and writing your first book. In 4th grade, you got it published. That’s exactly what happened for two Indiana teens, who are now reuniting again as teenagers to expand their “Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace” series! On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast, we hear from Co-Authors Annie Meade and Bailey Richards and learn the story of how they became child authors and reunited after six years apart. Even more, we hear their own advice to kids who have a dream, just like they did. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair: Momma Town Exhibit, Wilson Concessions places in ‘Taste of Fair Contest’
The last week of the Indiana State Fair is currently underway. “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome stopped by Friday to visit the Momma Town Exhibit which allows people to interact with baby animals and to speak to the the owners of Wilson Concessions about winning 2nd and 3rd place in the “Taste of Fair” competition.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
Spotty showers and storms Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet early part of Saturday, central Indiana has seen a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. There should be a lull in the weather this evening before more rain chances return. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some patchy...
WISH-TV
Slightly more humid with scattered thunderstorms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.
WISH-TV
Spotty showers for Sunday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll end the weekend with more cloud cover and another chance for a few spotty showers. TODAY: More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with spotty showers and storms. It will be slightly humid with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Our severe weather risk is very low with parts of southeastern Indiana under a marginal risk. This means an isolated storm may reach severe criteria today.
WISH-TV
Desert Southwest prepares for flash flooding
(CNN) — The desert Southwest, an area dealing with long-term megadrought, is bracing for a moderate risk — Level 3 of 4 — of extreme rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding Friday and Saturday. “A multi-day significant rainfall event is forecast across the Southwest US this...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 11,495 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
I-65 shut down near downtown amid Indiana State Police activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes on I-65 southbound just northwest of downtown were closed for more than an hour Friday night amid a large police presence. Police dispatch information showed multiple reports traffic stops along I-65 in Indianapolis, starting before 7 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Indiana...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” Gov. Eric Holcomb explains why he signed a near-total abortion ban. Also, U.S. Sen Mike Braun talks about the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden. Finally, the WISH-TV political team later talks about the...
WISH-TV
Ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 WB closed after crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ramp onto Interstate 70 westbound from Shadeland Avenue remained closed midafternoon Sunday after a crash, traffic cameras show. Indiana Department of Transportation sent a tweet about the crash at 12:32 p.m. Sunday. A small section of the right lane of I-70 westbound at the on-ramp...
