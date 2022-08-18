ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Once A Day#Txdot
cbs4local.com

Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man accused of lying about injury to El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was charged with making a false report to El Paso police. Jesus Angel Avila, 30, told police at the hospital on July 31 he was struck by a Jeep that had fled the scene, police stated. Avila said he was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening a new location in northeast El Paso. The new cafe is located at 4830 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Suite. It will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The first 50 customers will get free smoothies for a year with the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy