Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
El Paso Water's only female truck driver hopes to inspire next generation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Laura Chaparro-Casas, a female truck driver with El Paso Water who’s made it her mission to drive change in our community.
Crash involving semitruck on I-10 east and Missouri in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported on I-10 east at Missouri in downtown El Paso Monday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Area near Mesa Street and Brentwood experiences flooding after rainstorm
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The area near Mesa Street and Brentwood has been prone to flooding for years. In February, TxDOT and El Paso Water called off plans for a drainage project to alleviate the flooding in the area. El Paso Water blamed TxDOT saying the money and...
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
About 100 graves have sunk at Fort Bliss National Cemetery due to rainstorm
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with Fort Bliss said about 100 graves have sunken into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The graves sunken due to the rain storms from the past few days. Last year, several graves were damaged due to the heavy rain from last...
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
DPS: Traffic stop in Upper Valley leads to 2 arrests, discovery of 8 migrants and a gun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight migrants and a pistol were found in a truck by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in El Paso on Wednesday, according to the agency. The DPS Trooper working Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a green Dodge pickup truck...
El Paso's billion dollar budget approval hopes to tackle first responder staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
Canutillo ISD parents split on possibility of relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
DPS troopers apprehend 7 migrants, arrest 2 people during traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seven migrants were apprehended and two people were arrested after a traffic stop in west El Paso Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety working the Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler van for a traffic violation on Mesa Street and Remcon Circle.
El Pasoans divided about petition asking to remove El Paso city manager's position
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — The El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition submitted a petition to remove the city manager position in the May Charter Amendment of 2023. The group is asking for a strong mayor-city council-run government by removing the city manager position. Former city council representative Alexandro...
Canutillo ISD Police arrest person following 'report of a potential threat of violence'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a "report of a potential threat of violence" to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus prompted the lockdown of some schools, according to CISD. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the...
Person rescued from El Paso canal; 5-year-old girl dies after trying to cross river
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents rescued a person from a canal in south-central El Paso Monday afternoon. Mexican officials said a 5-year-old girl died after she and her mother were crossing the Rio Grande when the girl let go and was swept away by the current, according to a report from KINT.
Customers claim cars stalled getting fuel from Circle K Dyer location
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — “We started pulling out from the gas station and the car started to shutter and then it pretty much just failed,” said Christopher Preston, a customer at Circle K. Some customers who fueled up Saturday around 3:30 pm at the Circle K...
Man accused of lying about injury to El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was charged with making a false report to El Paso police. Jesus Angel Avila, 30, told police at the hospital on July 31 he was struck by a Jeep that had fled the scene, police stated. Avila said he was...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening a new location in northeast El Paso. The new cafe is located at 4830 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Suite. It will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The first 50 customers will get free smoothies for a year with the...
