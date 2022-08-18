ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

Car hauler catches fire, closes West Salem I-90 exit ramp

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — An exit ramp on Interstate-90 was blocked off earlier Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler.

According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.

He said firefighters put out the fire quickly and the state patrol is investigating.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

