Car hauler catches fire, closes West Salem I-90 exit ramp

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — An exit ramp on Interstate-90 was blocked off earlier Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler.

According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.

He said firefighters put out the fire quickly and the state patrol is investigating.

