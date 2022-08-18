ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kmyu.tv

How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE

