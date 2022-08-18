Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Liz Cheney, Inflation Reduction Act, transgender athletes
Based and Woke: A riveting discussion: Also, have you heard of Mr. Mrs. MX?. Liz Cheney loses her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman but says she may run for President. Biden gets a win with the Inflation Reduction Act: Will Americans get a win with the bill now signed into law?
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
kmyu.tv
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Motorcyclists ride to state capitol for 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode to the Utah State Capitol on Sunday for the 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers. The ride, announced by the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Timpanogos Harley-Davidson, helped honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. "May we...
kmyu.tv
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
kmyu.tv
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
Comments / 0