Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
Circle C Ranch residents remember hit-and-run victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s Circle C residents are mourning the loss of one of their neighbors who they said was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the lady they saw get hit was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community. On Wednesday, August 17 at...
fox7austin.com
TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being pinned in vehicle in North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was transported to the hospital after being pinned in a vehicle involved in a North Austin crash early Sunday morning. ATCEMS responded just after 2 a.m. August 21 to the crash at Parmer Lane and the southbound ramp of MoPac where a person was pinned in a vehicle and crews were working to get them out.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards
AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
fox7austin.com
Lewis Conway Jr, known for fighting for criminal justice reform, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Patton Lane apartment complex looks different from August 4, 1991. The courtyard swimming pool is filled in, and it has a fresh coat of paint — but retired Austin Police Officer Dennis Farris can still see it clearly. "I'm almost 60, and it's stuck with...
fox7austin.com
Circle C Ranch residents mourn loss of neighbor killed in hit-and-run
Neighbors said a lady, who walks frequently, was hit on the corner of South Bay Lane and Way Lane and was killed the morning of August 17. They said the driver didn’t stop and instead peeled away.
fox7austin.com
Blue Starlite Drive-In offers new cinema experience on Lady Bird Lake
Have you ever thought about watching a movie on Lady Bird Lake? Now is your chance thanks to two iconic Austin businesses. Josh Frank, owner of the Blue Starlite Drive In, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how he has partnered with Capital Cruises to do a "boat-in" movie experience.
fox7austin.com
1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
fox7austin.com
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27
KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: How do rainbows happen?
Austin is finally seeing some rainfall and with rain comes rainbows! Good Day Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe talks about the science behind rainbows.
fox7austin.com
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas canine ranch helps senior dogs
A young boy is teaching us that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had something, or someone, for your love to be deep. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has the story of Robbie Gay and Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram.
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Kat and Honey at Austin Animal Center
Looking for a pair of sweet furbabies to add to your home? Kat and Honey are a bonded pair at the Austin Animal Center looking for their furever home. AAC is also hosting its annual Clear the Shelters event on August 27 where Austinites can adopt with all fees waived.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center
Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
fox7austin.com
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
fox7austin.com
Cooler temperatures, rainy days ahead for the Austin area
The next seven days will consist of temperatures in the low 90s and consistent rain chances. Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council member opposes raising council member salaries
AUSTIN, Texas - At least one Austin City Council member is against raising the salary of city council members. The budget adoption meeting continued yesterday at City Hall and if the raise is approved, city council members will make about $117,000 a year. That's about 40% more than what they're making now, and it could cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.
