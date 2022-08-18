ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Circle C Ranch residents remember hit-and-run victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s Circle C residents are mourning the loss of one of their neighbors who they said was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the lady they saw get hit was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community. On Wednesday, August 17 at...
fox7austin.com

TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
fox7austin.com

Person rescued after being pinned in vehicle in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person was transported to the hospital after being pinned in a vehicle involved in a North Austin crash early Sunday morning. ATCEMS responded just after 2 a.m. August 21 to the crash at Parmer Lane and the southbound ramp of MoPac where a person was pinned in a vehicle and crews were working to get them out.
fox7austin.com

UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards

AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
fox7austin.com

Blue Starlite Drive-In offers new cinema experience on Lady Bird Lake

Have you ever thought about watching a movie on Lady Bird Lake? Now is your chance thanks to two iconic Austin businesses. Josh Frank, owner of the Blue Starlite Drive In, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how he has partnered with Capital Cruises to do a "boat-in" movie experience.
fox7austin.com

1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: How do rainbows happen?

Austin is finally seeing some rainfall and with rain comes rainbows! Good Day Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe talks about the science behind rainbows.
fox7austin.com

Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
fox7austin.com

Central Texas canine ranch helps senior dogs

A young boy is teaching us that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had something, or someone, for your love to be deep. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has the story of Robbie Gay and Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram.
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Kat and Honey at Austin Animal Center

Looking for a pair of sweet furbabies to add to your home? Kat and Honey are a bonded pair at the Austin Animal Center looking for their furever home. AAC is also hosting its annual Clear the Shelters event on August 27 where Austinites can adopt with all fees waived.
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center

Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
fox7austin.com

Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20

National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council member opposes raising council member salaries

AUSTIN, Texas - At least one Austin City Council member is against raising the salary of city council members. The budget adoption meeting continued yesterday at City Hall and if the raise is approved, city council members will make about $117,000 a year. That's about 40% more than what they're making now, and it could cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.
