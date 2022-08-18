Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Demand for aviation techs fuels Hawaiian Air, Honolulu CC partnership
Boeing estimates that 610,000 aviation maintenance technicians will be needed over the next two decades to support the growing global aviation industry. To meet this soaring demand, Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College have formed an innovative partnership to graduate more local students as highly skilled aviation maintenance technicians. Some...
