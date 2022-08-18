Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Logan Way closed for local event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Way will be closed Sunday morning for a few hours. It’s for the annual Jewish Community Center Dash & Splash event. Expect Logan Way to be closed between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Plan for detours if headed that way.
WYTV.com
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a ceremony to honor African Veteran ancestors. The program was about cultural inclusion, awareness and diversity. Veterans were honored for their service to our...
WYTV.com
Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family honored a Youngstown man as a highly decorated firefighter. Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club. He had been around motorcycles since he was a teen...
WYTV.com
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Temple Emmanuel Food Pantry is hosting a free back-to-school giveaway. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the temple on Indianola Avenue. The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they’re gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel. He was an Ohio Hall of Fame Veteran who served in the Korean War and passed in 2009 from cancer. Vrabel was highly active in his community....
WYTV.com
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday. Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house. Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how...
WYTV.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on Kirk Road near Kirkmere Elementary School. Youngstown Police were on the scene.
WYTV.com
More construction to come to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of public works in Youngstown, Chuck Shasho, provided an update to the construction in downtown Youngstown Friday. “We’re gonna talk about what we’ve accomplished so far,” he said. Shasho took to Zoom Friday morning to show how much progress has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
WYTV.com
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
WYTV.com
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — East High School is offering a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday. The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
WYTV.com
Controlled water shutdown planned for Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield. The shutdown is for emergency repairs. The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The following areas will be without water for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week. Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.
WYTV.com
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on. The pizza, which consists of sauce, peppers and grated parmesan cheese, has been around for decades, gaining popularity in the 1940s. Lifelong Youngstown residents say...
WYTV.com
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest again
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon. The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event....
WYTV.com
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was taken to the hospital after an altercation with another inmate. It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m. According to prison officials, a correctional officer found two inmates in a physical altercation. Other facility staff were called and...
WYTV.com
Dominion Energy starts emissions pilot project locally
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Dominion Energy has an ambitious goal – zero net emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal they have a pilot project in Berlin Center where they’re growing bio-mass sorghum. It’s a special kind that absorbs larger amounts of carbon dioxide from the...
WYTV.com
Youngstown car accident sends 1 to the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon. It happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue. A van hit a car with three people inside. Youngstown Police said the person taken to the...
WYTV.com
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
WYTV.com
Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!. Organizers said the festival once started as a one-time event and was originally meant to be a reunion. After the first weekend in Sept. of 1991, the community decided to bring it back...
Comments / 0