ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

BDS and union continue teacher salary negotiations

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh4Ye_0hLPAAD400

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay District Schools administrators and union representatives are negotiating teacher contracts. They’re trying to reach the state-mandated minimum salaries of $47,500.

District officials have known for three years they would have to increase the minimum teacher salary. They have been increasing the minimum teacher salary each year since 2019 when teachers made $36,000.

New Florida law could allow more vets to teach

Going into this school year, the state budgeted $1.8 million for Bay District Schools to raise teacher salaries.

But it’s not enough to get new teachers to the minimum salary of $47,500.

“The law basically said until you hit that minimum, 80% of increase has to go to new teachers,” ABCE Bargaining Team Co-Chair Alexis Underwood said.

Until all teachers make the new minimum salary, more experienced educators will not receive much money for raises.

“So a teacher that has maybe 15 years of experience, who starts here, and one who has one year of experience that starts down here, they’re all moving up to here,” Underwood said. “So the person that who was already at a higher salary base has seen.”

Bay District Schools CFO Jim Loyed had to have an additional $2.2 million approved by the school board to keep the district on track to meet state legislation.

BDS students recover 1,200 credits over the summer

“Once our minimum salaries are $47,500 then we can take the money that comes from the state for salaries and divide it among the people as we see fit,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “But right now it’s kind of a forced choice because we have to get to $47,500 before we have any flexibility in the salary.”

The school system’s fiscal budget will not be known until July. Union representatives said that makes it difficult to determine how much money can be allocated to bump salaries for experienced teachers.

“It’s a dangerous thing to try to work budgets when you don’t have a final budget,” Underwood said. “You don’t know exactly how much money is in the checking account.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

BDS educates students about the seriousness of threats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents of Bay District School children received an alert about a middle schooler threatening to hurt another student with a weapon on Thursday. School district officials said threats like this are happening more than they’d like. They’re partnering with Bay County sheriff’s officials to educate students on the seriousness of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

School counselors adjust to Parental Rights law

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On July 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis instituted new policies for schools statewide. If a child has questions about their sexual orientation that require service modifications their parents must be notified. “It’s about protecting parents’ ability to be involved, and it’s making sure the classroom instruction, particularly at these very […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway Commission to fill vacant board seat

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway City Commission is expected to fill a vacant seat on its board at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday. The Callaway City Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. Commissioners will review the applicants and vote on who they think should fill the ward IV seat. The […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

PCB City Council to hold second budget workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach is continuing budget discussions at its next budget workshop on Tuesday. The workshop will take place Tuesday, August 23rd, at 9:00 A.M. in the City Council Chambers of City Hall located at 17007 Panama City Beach Parkway. The workshop will cover utilities, CRA, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Education
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
Bay County, FL
Education
WJHG-TV

Panama City north is growing with development

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)--City Manager Mark McQueen said it’s been like the tale of two cities between the original part of Panama City and the northern part. That is until now, as the area is growing with development. “Panama City north is somewhat undeveloped and what we are seeing...
PANAMA CITY, FL
University of Florida

Extension 101: Agriculture Agents

Your county UF/IFAS Extension office houses agents with expertise in many different fields; depending upon your needs and interests, you may be familiar with some of our agents, but not others. This is the first in a series that will explore the work extension agents do in the field. Today we’re literally going out to the field to meet extension agriculture agents.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Florida law could allow more vets to teach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School districts across Florida are hoping to tap into members of a dependable workforce that may be sitting on the sidelines. Almost any veteran can become a teacher through the Military Veteran’s Certification Pathway bill. Vets with at least four years of military experience, and an honorable or medical discharge […]
FLORIDA STATE
thecountyrecord.net

Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”

Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bds#Bay District Schools#The School Board
WMBB

Southport silo controversy continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission heard both sides of the Southport silo controversy at a nearly seven hour meeting on Tuesday. Southport residents are concerned about Hollingshead Materials’ expansion for a number of reasons from traffic to environmental impacts to overall safety. One of the biggest complaints is the impediment of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Learning a Living: FSU-PC Financial planning degree

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City has received recognition as a registered program with the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) Board to offer a new bachelor’s degree in financial planning.  The new FSU financial planning degree includes the CFP curriculum for financial planning and trains students in additional finance-related areas, such as financial advising, investments, portfolio management, estate planning, risk management, financial customer service consulting, ethics and finance-related entrepreneurship. Housed under […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days. ‘Egg-flation’ is real. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June. Small businesses are feeling the brunt of...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.  120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local veterans raise awareness of resources available

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local veterans service organization put on an open house Saturday to spread awareness of all the resources local veterans have at their disposal. The 516 Project is a Christian ministry construction group and volunteers build wheelchair ramps and complete house and roof repairs for veterans. Vitas provides end-of-life care in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

PCPD hosts second annual Bike Rodeo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department threw their second-ever bike rodeo Sunday afternoon. It’s the police department’s initiative to help inform the public about the importance of biker safety. They set up several obstacle courses at Oakland Terrace Park to get kids engaged. They practiced avoidance drills by steering through cones […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Leon Miller remembered as community leader, educator

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is mourning the loss of community leader and educator Leon Miller. He died Monday from complications of several illnesses. Miller spent the majority of his education career at Gulf Coast State College. Athletics was a big part of his life. He was an assistant coach for the Commodores […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

School sign warning of ‘deadly violence’ goes viral

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — There might be parts of the country where a sign in front of a school that warned of deadly violence against anyone threatening children would be controversial. The Panhandle is not one of those places. Gulf County schools are now equipped with signs warning potential school shooters to think […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

New Panama City mural downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City is beginning to look a little bit different. City officials are hiring artists to paint murals around town. The most recent painting is by City Hall. The mural includes sting rays for the beaches and jets to symbolize Tyndall Air Force Base. Muralists JD Justice said the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Nikki Fried visits the Panhandle to kick off bus tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s one week until primary election day and the candidates for statewide office are on the road, asking for votes. Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried kicked-off a bus tour at noon Tuesday in Panama City. Fried is running for the democratic gubernatiorial nomination against former governor and current […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy