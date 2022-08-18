Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Yardbarker
5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills
The Denver Broncos got utterly destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. As a result, there are many fallers from the game and very few risers. However, there are multiple areas the Denver Broncos have to improve, and using their starters will help. As things stand now,...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition
It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Yardbarker
'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back
Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens
Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
Jake Paul makes the outlandish claim that Floyd Mayweather is 'scared' to fight him
Jake Paul has claimed the undefeated Floyd Mayweather is ‘scared’ to face him in a professional boxing bout. In yet another instance of Jake trying to stir up another potential opponent, the YouTuber believes the man who has never lost in 50 professional fights is afraid of him.
‘Is he going to be aggressive enough?’ Boxing legend Evander Holyfield tells Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother’, and make the champion feel his weight in rematch
Evander Holyfield said Anthony Joshua must fight like Oleksandr Usyk is his 'big brother' in their highly anticipated rematch for the world title on Saturday. AJ is set to be more aggressive in his boxing style this weekend, after losing the initial bout in London by unanimous decision. Holyfield, the...
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Saints punter selected for random league drug test after 81-yard kick during preseason action
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers. Gillikin, entering his second year as the...
Yardbarker
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
Yardbarker
Watch: FSU coach uses water gun during punt return drill
Punt returners have to be able to keep their eyes locked on the football at all times, no matter what happens around them. As Florida State showed during Friday’s practice, that includes any wet conditions. NoleGameday’s Logan B. Robinson tweeted a video on Friday of Florida State running backs...
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh Wants How Much To Play? Should Raiders Pony Up?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Ndamukong Suh have been linked throughout this past offseason and well into the preseason. His name resurfaced as the Raiders’ interior defensive line struggled early on in the first two games. However, Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have returned. In turn, this begs the question of whether Las Vegas should still pony up and sign Suh.
