NFL

Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills

The Denver Broncos got utterly destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. As a result, there are many fallers from the game and very few risers. However, there are multiple areas the Denver Broncos have to improve, and using their starters will help. As things stand now,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition

It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back

Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

‘Is he going to be aggressive enough?’ Boxing legend Evander Holyfield tells Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother’, and make the champion feel his weight in rematch

Evander Holyfield said Anthony Joshua must fight like Oleksandr Usyk is his 'big brother' in their highly anticipated rematch for the world title on Saturday. AJ is set to be more aggressive in his boxing style this weekend, after losing the initial bout in London by unanimous decision. Holyfield, the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: FSU coach uses water gun during punt return drill

Punt returners have to be able to keep their eyes locked on the football at all times, no matter what happens around them. As Florida State showed during Friday’s practice, that includes any wet conditions. NoleGameday’s Logan B. Robinson tweeted a video on Friday of Florida State running backs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh Wants How Much To Play? Should Raiders Pony Up?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Ndamukong Suh have been linked throughout this past offseason and well into the preseason. His name resurfaced as the Raiders’ interior defensive line struggled early on in the first two games. However, Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have returned. In turn, this begs the question of whether Las Vegas should still pony up and sign Suh.
LAS VEGAS, NV

