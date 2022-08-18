Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO