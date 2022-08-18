ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challenges of human trafficking investigations, survivor care

By Brianna Hollis
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a human trafficking bust freed more than 200 victims, including two teenagers in Austin , KXAN is digging into the challenges of investigating these cases and taking care of survivors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the bust was a result of an effort called “Operation Cross Country.” Investigators found or identified 141 adult victims and 84 minors.

“These are children that need very, very supportive and professional care,” said Lisa Knapp, founder of the temporarily shuttered Nicole’s Place, a shelter for girls and young women who are sex trafficking survivors.

Austin sex trafficking shelter temporarily closes in settlement with committee

She said the facility closed temporarily after Nicole’s Place reached a settlement with a nearby neighborhood architectural control committee. The committee stated the buildings were on restricted property.

Knapp said she’s also running into red tape trying to open another facility in Williamson County. She wishes at least one was open now to provide refuge to any of the survivors of this month’s bust who are from Central Texas.

“It will take a great deal of time and energy of professionals to help them,” she said.

Sex trafficking bust uncovers victims in Austin

While Knapp is worried about survivors’ resources, the Deliver Fund is concerned about suspects.

“You can’t have human trafficking without a human trafficker,” said Nic McKinley, the nonprofit’s founder.

He said the group helps law enforcement agencies, including the Austin Police Department, catch human trafficking suspects as perpetrators take victims from city to city or state to state.

“We wrap around those law enforcement officers to enhance them and make them as effective and efficient as possible with their time,” McKinley said.

Law enforcement agencies don’t have to pay for Deliver Fund’s resources, but the group said inflation has slowed the amount of donations coming in.

“Which unfortunately means we have to cut down on some of the charitable services that we’re providing,” said McKinley.

FBI locates 37 missing children, 141 adults during nationwide sex trafficking operation

According to Deliver Fund’s website, 80% of illegal sex is purchased online, which makes tracking down traffickers even more difficult.

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

