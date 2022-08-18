Parents of teen killed in hunting accident react to DCNR changes in hunting rules they helped bring about

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to State Police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park and involved a train ride that goes around the grounds. The child...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: 4-year-old boy in Lehigh Valley found safe
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe. Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Daniel Boone fuel theft - Security camera captured video of the culprits
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. State Police say a security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. on Friday. About 45 gallons of fuel was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Human remains found near I-80 in Warren County, NJ
ALLAMUCHY TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a state worker cutting grass near Interstate 80 found human remains. It happened Friday afternoon near the shoulder of the highway in Allamuchy Township. State Police say they're still trying to figure out the person's identity and how he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Man shot woman then grabbed gun and shot himself as officers were trying to take him into custody
READING, Pa. -- A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as police were trying to take him into custody, according to city police. The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue. Police said when they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in deadly Reading shooting taken into custody in Puerto Rico
READING, Pa. - A man who police say shot another man to death in Reading in late July was taken into custody Friday in Puerto Rico. Luis Cepeda-Morales, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin. Rivera-Valentin was found shot to death in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on July 31.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donation to aid Fleetwood's response to farm accidents
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company has added a new tool to its arsenal. The fire company is one of 58 across the country this year to be awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The donation of...
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL picked up two dead cats in Leesport Borough Saturday, possible rabies
Leesport Borough, Pa. -- The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County says two cats found dead today are being tested for rabies. A tweet from the ARL says an animal protection officer picked up the dead cats in Leesport in the area of Shackamaxon Street. Both cats had wounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA: Reading man justified in fatal shooting of son
READING, Pa. — A Reading man was justified in fatally shooting his 38-year-old son during a confrontation involving the two men, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday. The shooting happened last Saturday morning inside the father's home in the 600 block of North Front Street. Alexis Martinez,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pearly Baker's closed during Easton's Centre Square construction
EASTON, Pa. - The renovation project on Easton's Centre Square is affecting downtown businesses. Pearly Baker's Alehouse is closing for a few weeks as construction ramps up. The restaurant hopes to open during the first week of September, but one of the owners said it depends on the city's progress with construction.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 19, wounded by gunfire in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — A teenager was wounded by gunfire in northwest Reading, authorities said. The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near Elm Street. Police said the victim was a 19-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and the police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
Comments / 0