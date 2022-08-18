Parents of teen killed in hunting accident react to DCNR changes in hunting rules they helped bring about

READING, Pa. - A man who police say shot another man to death in Reading in late July was taken into custody Friday in Puerto Rico. Luis Cepeda-Morales, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin. Rivera-Valentin was found shot to death in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on July 31.

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO