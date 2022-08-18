Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
gilbertsunnews.com
Ocotillo Road project’s $79M cost ripped
The Town wants to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge in south Gilbert as a statement piece with all the bells and whistles as part of a project that will cost $79 million. The bridge will cross over watercourses at Gilbert Regional Park to connect Ocotillo Road between Higley and Greenfield...
azdot.gov
ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
ABC 15 News
Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm
SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:05 p.m. Saturday):. Buckeye: 0.04" El Mirage: 0.20" Gila...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 19-22
PHOENIX - Drivers in Phoenix and in the east Valley will see some traffic troubles this weekend due to construction on Loop 101 and Interstate 10. In Phoenix, the eastbound lanes will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
ABC 15 News
City of Tempe to issue water rescue 'throw bags' to every Tempe police officer
TEMPE — The city of Tempe announced Friday an initiative to help prevent drowning incidents at Tempe Town Lake and Kiwanis Lake after the death of Sean Bickings on May 28. According to the release, new measures include placing rescue devices around the two lakes and to issue a water rescue 'throw bag' to every Tempe police officer.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
ABC 15 News
Clean-up effort underway following storm in West Valley
VERRADO, AZ — A community in Verrado is banding together to clean-up their neighborhoods following a destructive storm that rolled through Wednesday. As ABC15 crews were driving around the area, they saw several massive trees that were uprooted and leaning against nearby homes. Many residents are still in shock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening, including Peoria, Sun City, Glendale, Anthem, Surprise, and El Mirage.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
ABC 15 News
Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm
PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Peoria business transforms monsoon-damaged trees into high-end furniture
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a wild summer, with heavy wind and rain knocking down many trees across the Valley. Most of the trees are chopped up and turned into mulch. Phillip Glassmeyer, with Apple Blossom Woodworks, would rather use the trees for something else. After a...
East Valley Tribune
Motorist files claim against CUSD for bus crash
A Chandler man and his son are asking for $25,000 in a legal claim against Chandler Unified School District because a school bus allegedly rammed their car. Michael Milrot and his son, Michael Jr., say they were in a left-hand turn lane at Frye Road and 94th Street on Feb. 3, waiting to make the turn. They claim the CUSD bus veered into their lane and rear-ended them.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Weekend travel alert: Closures on I-10, L-202 (Aug 19-22)
PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are some freeway closures to be aware of in the Valley this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation has the following restrictions listed on its website:. Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to...
East Valley Tribune
Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa
As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
azbex.com
“More Attainable” Multifamily Planned in Far N. Phoenix
The booming development area near I-17 between Loop 101 and Carefree Highway has added another prospective project to its multifamily mix. Developer Shelter Asset Management has submitted a Planned Unit Development application to the City of Phoenix to enable construction of a 226-unit townhome and apartment community it is calling Home at Happy Valley. The project is planned on 7.7 gross acres near the NEC of 17th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The property consists of three parcels, but they will be developed as a single site once construction begins.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
East Valley Tribune
California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M
A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Comments / 3