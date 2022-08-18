BROOKLYN — The Coldwater Cardinal boys tennis team opened its 2022 season with a bang Wednesday, rolling past Brooklyn Columbia Central on their way to the 7-1 victory.Coldwater swept the four doubles flights and took three of the four singles flights to garner the early season win.All three wins at the singles level came in straight sets, starting with number two singles player Eric Rucker who defeated Dimitri Panergo of Brooklyn by scores of 6-2 and 6-2. At number three singles it was Coldwater’s Grady Brockway rolling past Brooklyn’s Noah Moore by scores of 6-0 and 6-2 while number four singles player Sam Larr defeated Brooklyn’s Donavin Bostwick in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-0.Coldwater also swept their way through the doubles flights, winning all four matches in straight sets.Taking wins for the Cardinals were the number one doubles team of Manny Ortiz and Jon Niedzwiecki who defeated the Brooklyn team of Austin Luppo and Jack Begeman by scores of 6-3 and 6-2; the number two doubles team of Evan Poradzisz and Claudel Wischmeyer who defeated Brooklyn’s team of Nolan Denney and Tucker Hills by scores of 6-0 and 6-1; the number three Coldwater doubles team of Parkyr Jones and Cayden Wood who defeated the team of Garrett Watkins and Asher Feldvary by scores of 6-4 and 6-1; and the number four doubles team of Christion Clark and Carson Snyder who defeated Gabe Wilson and Nick Aiken by scores of 6-2 and 6-2.Also competing for Coldwater was Dawson Brown who fell in the number one singles flight in straight sets to Brooklyn’s Daniel Pero.With the victory Coldwater starts off the 2022 season at 1-0, with their next action on the courts coming Monday when they host the Bronson Vikings at the Heritage Courts beginning at 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater tennis rolls past Columbia Central to kick off 2022