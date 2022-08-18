What Happened To Wendy Williams In The Final Days Of Her Show

New details about Wendy Williams in the days leading to the end of her stay on "The Wendy Williams Show" have emerged. It comes as insiders and producers shed light on the matter, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting the claims, published Wednesday.

Wendy Williams Reuters

The 13th season of the material was originally set for a September 20, 2021 release. But, it was pushed back due to several factors, causing longtime producers Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein to set up a Zoom call between Williams and the show's 100-person staff.

On September 30, the two television executives reportedly went to the talk show host's Manhattan apartment with the plan to have the Shock Jockette "piped in, via Zoom, to the show's studio in New York."