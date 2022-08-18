ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What Happened To Wendy Williams In The Final Days Of Her Show

Business Times
Business Times
 3 days ago

New details about Wendy Williams in the days leading to the end of her stay on "The Wendy Williams Show" have emerged. It comes as insiders and producers shed light on the matter, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting the claims, published Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8XhZ_0hLP9Ozc00
Wendy WilliamsReuters

The 13th season of the material was originally set for a September 20, 2021 release. But, it was pushed back due to several factors, causing longtime producers Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein to set up a Zoom call between Williams and the show's 100-person staff.

On September 30, the two television executives reportedly went to the talk show host's Manhattan apartment with the plan to have the Shock Jockette "piped in, via Zoom, to the show's studio in New York."

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Tells Jason Lee She is Married to a Former NYPD Officer

Wendy Williams is once again a married woman. According to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, Williams disclosed that she is married to a man named Henry. Henry is reportedly a former NYPD officer. In her conversation with Lee, Wendy didn’t reveal any additional details about her marriage but gave financial...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

How Wendy Williams’ Family, Friends Reacted To Shocking ‘Marriage’ Claim

Wendy Williams’ family and friends voiced their concern for her after the TV host made the shocking claim that she recently got married. Williams’ brother, Tommy, spoke with Page Six about the media personality’s current situation. Accord to him, Wendy’s recent appearances and interviews were “really sad.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details

Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
RadarOnline

Heartbreaking: Wendy Williams Still Doesn’t Believe Her Show Has Been Canceled

Frail star Wendy Williams is so out-of-it she’s forgotten her television talk show has been canceled — and is even asking friends: “When does my new season start?”“Wendy has been calling random people who were once associated with her show, asking ‘what day does my new season begins,’” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“She is confused about why she hasn’t recorded new promos, or why she hasn’t had meetings with her glam team to talk about what looks they are wanting to bring when the show returns. Everyone, gently tries to tell Wendy that the show isn’t coming back, but she doesn’t believe...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Final Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Business Times

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy