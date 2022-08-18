Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
inlander.com
Spokane Public Schools offers more than its traditional schools to district high schoolers
While some students thrive with six periods, a rotating host of teachers and standard textbook curricula, others need a different approach. Thankfully, they don't need to leave Spokane Public Schools to find it. The school district offers what are known as "option" schools for students who would benefit from a...
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth Water District customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, are being asked to conserve water, after the district reported a catastrophic well motor failure Saturday morning. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23.
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday. According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
Extra DUI patrols on Spokane and Whitman County roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — As you’re making plans for your weekend, carve out a few extra seconds to double down on plans for getting home from your events. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,“ a national campaign, is underway. Our region is getting involved and our roads could benefit from extra attention and patrols.
ncwlife.com
Spokane residents snap up $5.5M in rental, utility assistance funds
(The Center Square) - One of three emergency rent assistance application portals in Spokane is closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, due to an exhaustion of funds. LiveStories, a nonprofit that accommodates all eligible city tenants and landlords, is closing the portal it opened Aug. 11. That portal and two others was opened to accept applications for funds after the city receive $5.5 million from the state Department of Commerce.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coolin development heats up
COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
huckleberrypress.com
Leadership Spokane: Where Leaders Make Magic for the Good of the Community
What comes to mind when you think of the word “leadership?” What does a leader do?. If the words “service” and “serve” were in your answer, you are spot-on for the education programs provided by Leadership Spokane. If the word “magic” came to mind, you are even closer. For that is the word Jaxon Riley, Executive Director of Leadership Spokane finds most fitting to describe what happens when leaders come together in their education and networking programs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
FOX 28 Spokane
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. – An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A...
KHQ Right Now
A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane’s most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College’s PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. “We did...
FOX 28 Spokane
Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
inlander.com
Spokane's new land bank wants to obtain properties so nonprofits can build low-income housing
While many nonprofits want to build low-income housing, at times it can be difficult to get things rolling. For example, when a nonprofit applies for housing project grants from the state or federal government, agencies often want to see that an organization already has the land to build on, says Ben Stuckart, executive director of the Low Income Housing Consortium.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Spokane Symphony to hold free concert at Pavillion Park September 3
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will hold a free concert in Liberty Lake on September 3. The performance will consist of movie music, patriotic marches, and true classics from the traditional classical era to pop. The event will take place at Pavillion Park for the 21st annual Lud...
