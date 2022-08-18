What comes to mind when you think of the word “leadership?” What does a leader do?. If the words “service” and “serve” were in your answer, you are spot-on for the education programs provided by Leadership Spokane. If the word “magic” came to mind, you are even closer. For that is the word Jaxon Riley, Executive Director of Leadership Spokane finds most fitting to describe what happens when leaders come together in their education and networking programs.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO