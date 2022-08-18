ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
Spokane residents snap up $5.5M in rental, utility assistance funds

(The Center Square) - One of three emergency rent assistance application portals in Spokane is closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, due to an exhaustion of funds. LiveStories, a nonprofit that accommodates all eligible city tenants and landlords, is closing the portal it opened Aug. 11. That portal and two others was opened to accept applications for funds after the city receive $5.5 million from the state Department of Commerce.
Coolin development heats up

COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
Leadership Spokane: Where Leaders Make Magic for the Good of the Community

What comes to mind when you think of the word “leadership?” What does a leader do?. If the words “service” and “serve” were in your answer, you are spot-on for the education programs provided by Leadership Spokane. If the word “magic” came to mind, you are even closer. For that is the word Jaxon Riley, Executive Director of Leadership Spokane finds most fitting to describe what happens when leaders come together in their education and networking programs.
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19

SPOKANE, Wash. – An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A...
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane’s most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College’s PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. “We did...
Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
Spokane's new land bank wants to obtain properties so nonprofits can build low-income housing

While many nonprofits want to build low-income housing, at times it can be difficult to get things rolling. For example, when a nonprofit applies for housing project grants from the state or federal government, agencies often want to see that an organization already has the land to build on, says Ben Stuckart, executive director of the Low Income Housing Consortium.

